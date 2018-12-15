Doctson (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, traveled with the team to Jacksonville, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The news confirms that Doctson has at least some hope of receiving clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Doctson only practiced once this week, but since he was a full participant in Friday's session, he shouldn't face any restrictions Sunday if he does in fact receive the green light to play.