Doctson (heel) is listed as questionable and being treated as a game-time decision Sunday against the Panthers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Despite sitting out Monday's loss to the Saints, Doctson may actually be the healthiest player besides Jordan Reed among Washington's top pass-catching options. Fellow wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) are also considered to be game-time decision, as are running backs Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) and Adrian Peterson (shoulder/knee/ankle). Doctson managed some form of practice participation throughout the week, but we may not be sure about his Week 6 status until the Redskins release their inactive list around 11:30 AM ET on Sunday.