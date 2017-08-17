Doctson (hamstring) is on track to play Saturday versus the Packers, but a pregame test will determine his availability, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

After taking part in individual drills Wednesday, Doctson was expected to increase his activity level at Thursday's practice, which may have left a positive impression on head coach Jay Gruden. Having said that, Doctson's ability to play Saturday will be contingent on how his hamstring holds up in a workout. If he's cleared, the receiving corps will be drawing ever closer to full health due to the expected return of Jamison Crowder (hamstring).