Redskins' Josh Doctson: Misses practice Saturday
Doctson (heel) did not participate in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports.
Doctson has yet to log a practice session this week, which is not good news for his Week 5 availability. If the 25-year-old wideout ultimately does not suit up, Maurice Harris is in line to start along with Paul Richardson and Jamison Crowder.
