Redskins' Josh Doctson: No receptions
Doctson was targeted once but not record a catch in the Redskins' second preseason game against the Bengals on Thursday.
Doctson was targeted by starting quarterback Case Keenum on third down during the team's second offensive series. He made no other appearance on the stat sheet, though the first-team offense took the field for only three drives. The fourth-year receiver could lead lead the team in targets, though he took a step back in a disappointing 2018 campaign. Likely to be a free agent after the season, Doctson will have the motivation of earning a second contract in the NFL.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Preparing for 2020 departure•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Fifth-year option declined•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Gets competition via draft•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Pair of grabs in season-ending loss•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Active for season finale•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...