Doctson was targeted once but not record a catch in the Redskins' second preseason game against the Bengals on Thursday.

Doctson was targeted by starting quarterback Case Keenum on third down during the team's second offensive series. He made no other appearance on the stat sheet, though the first-team offense took the field for only three drives. The fourth-year receiver could lead lead the team in targets, though he took a step back in a disappointing 2018 campaign. Likely to be a free agent after the season, Doctson will have the motivation of earning a second contract in the NFL.