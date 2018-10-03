Doctson was not present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Doctson presumably is dealing with some kind of injury, though nothing was reported heading into a Week 4 bye. The Redskins won't release an official injury report until Thursday, as they're traveling to New Orleans for a Monday night game in Week 5. Maurice Harris would be the top candidate to join Paul Richardson (shoulder) and Jamison Crowder in three-wide formations if Doctson were to miss the contest.