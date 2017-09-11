Doctson had zero targets on 20 offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Eagles, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Ryan Grant served as the No. 3 receiver, catching four of six targets for 61 yards on 37 offensive snaps. Doctson could still push for the role at some point this season, but it's hard to spin the Week 1 usage as anything but a disappointment for the 2016 first-round pick.