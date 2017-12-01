Doctson brought in three of five targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 38-14 loss to the Cowboys.

Doctson salvaged his night from a fantasy perspective with an acrobatic, leaping 14-yard touchdown grab early in the fourth quarter. It marked the second straight game with a touchdown for the second-year wideout, although he's notably notched under 30 receiving yards in both contests. Doctson remains somewhat hard to trust on a week-to-week basis, but he retains considerable upside in the red zone due his size and body control. He'll look to hit pay dirt for the third consecutive contest against the Chargers in Week 14.