Doctson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Doctson returned to practice Friday and seemingly has a shot to make it through the concussion protocol before Sunday's game. If he does, he'll square off against Jaguars cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye while catching passes from veteran journeyman Josh Johnson.

More News
Our Latest Stories