Redskins' Josh Doctson: One reception Sunday
Doctson hauled in one of three targets for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Doctson has seen a major uptick in offensive snaps the past two weeks given Terrelle Pryor's struggles, but has failed to see a sizable increase in production during that time. He was able to salvage some fantasy value with his one-yard score late in the fourth quarter Sunday, but Doctson has only managed four receptions on eight targets as a starter the past two weeks. However, it's too early to jump to conclusions about the second-year pro, especially if his offensive snaps continue to rise, so for now Doctson remains an interesting fantasy option.
