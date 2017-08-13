Play

Doctson (hamstring) will be held out another 4-5 days, Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports.

Doctson pulled his hamstring in practice last weekend and wasn't able to play in the preseason opener Thursday against the Ravens. Even if he returns beforehand, he'll likely be held out of the Redskins' second preseason tilt Saturday against the Packers.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories