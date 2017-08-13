Redskins' Josh Doctson: Out another 4-5 days
Doctson (hamstring) will be held out another 4-5 days, Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports.
Doctson pulled his hamstring in practice last weekend and wasn't able to play in the preseason opener Thursday against the Ravens. Even if he returns beforehand, he'll likely be held out of the Redskins' second preseason tilt Saturday against the Packers.
