Doctson brought in two of four targets for 33 yards in the Redskins' 24-0 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Doctson was dealing with an illness this past week, but he bounced back to co-lead the Redskins in receptions and lead the team in receiving yardage. The 26-year-old did manage to establish new career highs in receptions (44) and receiving yardage (532) in 2018, but he's still largely considered a disappointment after being selected No. 22 overall in 2016. Doctson will be playing on the final year of his rookie contract in 2019, and it remains to be seen if he'll stick around to fulfill it.