Doctson (lower back) is active for Saturday's contest against the Titans.

There was some concern Doctson might not be available for Saturday's contest after the receiver stumbled onto the injury report Thursday with what was deemed as lower back spasms. Thankfully for a Redskins' offense missing Jordan Reed (foot/ankle), Vernon Davis (concussion) and Maurice Harris (concussion), Doctson's injury only appeared to be minor, and as a result the third-year receiver will take the field against a Titans' defense allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to the wide receiver position in 2018.

