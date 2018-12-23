Redskins' Josh Doctson: Posts 30 yards in loss
Doctson had three catches (six targets) for 30 yards in Saturday's 25-16 loss to Tennessee.
Josh Johnson failed to connect with Doctson on multiple occasions, most notably a bad throw into coverage in the first half that was picked off. It is tough to trust any receivers outside of Jamison Crowder with an inaccurate mobile quarterback under center. Doctson does possess big-play ability, but he is nothing more than a deep-league dart against the Eagles in Week 17.
