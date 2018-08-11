Doctson (shoulder) participated in most of practice Saturday, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After skipping the preseason opener Thursday evening, Doctson reportedly had tape around his right foot/ankle area during the session Saturday but was moving around well and participated in most of the activities. Another trip around the block at practice this week could put him in a better position to suit up when the team returns to the field next Thursday against the Jets. He's worked mainly with the first-team offense in training camp, suggesting he's still expected to be utilized in at least the three-wide sets. However, it remains unclear who will come off the field out of Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson when only two receivers are on the field.