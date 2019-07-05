Doctson anticipates being a free agent next offseason, ESPN.com's John Keim reports. "I think I'm hitting free agency next year. I won't be the first, won't be the last," Docton said. "It's nothing to be sad about, be mad about. I'm not trying to prove nothing to nobody. Just trying to get chemistry with the quarterbacks."

Washington declined the fifth-year option on its 2016 first-round pick, making an easy decision after Doctson managed just 6.8 yards per target and two touchdowns on 44 catches last season. The 26-year-old wideout presumably will open training camp with a spot in the starting offense, but he may face competition from rookie third-round pick Terry McLaurin or even 2018 UDFA Cam Sims. Coach Jay Gruden already put a damper on any fantasy-related optimism, noting that Doctson may struggle to draw targets in an offense that also needs to create opportunities for Paul Richardson, Trey Quinn, Jordan Reed and Chris Thompson. The team also hopes to lean heavily on its running game, led by Derrius Guice (knee) and Adrian Peterson.