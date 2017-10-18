Doctson is expected to handle a larger role going forward, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports. "We are going to actively expand [his role], without a doubt," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday. "He didn't get as many reps as I would like at the end of the day when you look at the numbers, but it's our job. We have got to get him in there more and expand it."

Doctson has logged more than 41 percent of offensive snaps in just one game this season, drawing three or fewer targets in each of his five appearances. He's only caught four of his nine targets, but he's parlayed those receptions into 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Any additional playing time likely will come at the expense of Ryan Grant, who has 13 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets this year. The Redskins boast a deep stable of pass catchers, which has allowed Kirk Cousins to throw for 251 yards and 1.8 touchdowns per game while distributing no more than 5.8 targets per game to any one player. Doctson figures to take on a large roler as the season progresses, but he'll probably only get a handful of targets per game even if everything breaks right.