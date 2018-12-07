Doctson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants due to a hip injury.

Doctson wasn't included on either of the Redskins' first two injury reports of the week, so his hip issue must have cropped up at some point after Thursday's practice. Though any late-week addition to the injury report is always somewhat concerning, John Keim of ESPN.com relays that the Redskins don't believe Doctson is dealing with anything serious. The wideout has raised his performance the last two weeks with nine receptions for 117 yards, but his uncertain status for Sunday along with Washington being down to its third option at quarterback in Mark Sanchez makes Doctson a shaky fantasy option.