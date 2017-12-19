Docston caught two of four passes for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Cardinals.

Doctson was almost nonexistent all afternoon, as his most notable play was actually a 14-yard loss on a failed end-around late in the third quarter. The second-year wideout will look to bounce back Sunday against a stingy Broncos passing defense.

