Redskins' Josh Doctson: Quiet in win
Docston caught two of four passes for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Cardinals.
Doctson was almost nonexistent all afternoon, as his most notable play was actually a 14-yard loss on a failed end-around late in the third quarter. The second-year wideout will look to bounce back Sunday against a stingy Broncos passing defense.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Ties for team reception, yardage lead•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Notches another score in loss•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Finds end zone on Thanksgiving•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Career-high 81 yards in Week 11•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Should remain busy in Week 11•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Leading depleted wideout group•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.