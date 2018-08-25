Redskins' Josh Doctson: Quiet yet again
Doctson started Friday's preseason game against the Broncos, but he didn't draw any targets.
In Doctson's defense, his team used the early portion of Friday's game as a template to evaluate Adrian Peterson, limiting Alex Smith to eight pass attempts. It's still discouraging to see Doctson held off the scoresheet, especially after he drew just one target (an 11-yard catch) in last week's preseason game against the Jets. His starting job may not be in doubt, but his target volume is a huge concern.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.