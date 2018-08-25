Doctson started Friday's preseason game against the Broncos, but he didn't draw any targets.

In Doctson's defense, his team used the early portion of Friday's game as a template to evaluate Adrian Peterson, limiting Alex Smith to eight pass attempts. It's still discouraging to see Doctson held off the scoresheet, especially after he drew just one target (an 11-yard catch) in last week's preseason game against the Jets. His starting job may not be in doubt, but his target volume is a huge concern.

