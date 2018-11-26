Doctson caught six of 10 targets for 66 yards in Thursday's 31-21 loss to the Cowboys.

The 2016 first-round pick hit season-high marks for receptions, targets and yards, finally taking advantage of his every-down role in the Washington offense. He seems to offer a bit more upside with Colt McCoy under center, as Alex Smith (leg) showed little interest in pushing the ball downfield to wide receivers. Doctson gets a favorable matchup Week 13 against the Eagles on Monday Night Football, facing a secondary that's been ravaged by injuries all season.