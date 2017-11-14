Doctson hauled in four of his seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Doctson's four receptions mark a new season-high, as the wideout continues to see growth in the offense after Terrelle Pryor's struggles. Although his numbers Sunday weren't spectacular, Doctson did see the most offensive snaps (69) of any Washington wideout. He'll now be tasked with going up against a hard-nosed Saints secondary, which is averaging the seventh-fewest passing yards per game in the league this season.