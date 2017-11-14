Redskins' Josh Doctson: Records season-high receptions Sunday
Doctson hauled in four of his seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Doctson's four receptions mark a new season-high, as the wideout continues to see growth in the offense after Terrelle Pryor's struggles. Although his numbers Sunday weren't spectacular, Doctson did see the most offensive snaps (69) of any Washington wideout. He'll now be tasked with going up against a hard-nosed Saints secondary, which is averaging the seventh-fewest passing yards per game in the league this season.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Sees season-high catches, yardage Sunday•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: One reception Sunday•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Expected to stick in starting role•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Three receptions in loss•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Prepping for larger role•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Touchdown in win•
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...