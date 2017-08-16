Redskins' Josh Doctson: Returns to practice Wednesday
Doctson (hamstring) took part in individual drills Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
On Sunday, head coach Jay Gruden believed that Doctson would be sidelined 4-5 more days due to his hamstring injury, but the wideout returned a bit earlier than expected, albeit in a limited fashion. Doctson was actually donning full pads Wednesday, which is an encouraging sign for his recovery. It remains to be seen, though, if he'll be allowed to log his first snaps of the preseason Saturday against the Packers.
