Redskins' Josh Doctson: Returns to practice
Doctson (shoulder) is taking snaps in 11-on-11 drills at Tuesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Doctson likely would be limited to individual work Tuesday, but it seems the third-year wideout is back at practice without any restrictions. Doctson had an MRI on his leg shortly before training camp, then suffered an AC joint sprain and a bruised heel during the first week of practice. The list of nagging injuries is particularly worrisome for a player who spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve, though it's only fair to mention that Doctson played all 16 games last year. He's primarily been working with the first-team offense in training camp, alongside Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson in three-wide formations. It isn't clear which of the three will typically come off the field when the Redskins use two-receiver sets.
