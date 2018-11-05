Doctson caught three of six targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Falcons.

Doctson scored his first touchdown of the season from two yards out in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to seven points in what would later turn into a blowout. He did reach three catches and five targets for a fourth straight week, but he's still searching for his first 50-yard game of the season. Given how well Maurice Harris played Sunday, the Redskins may consider scaling back Docton's snaps whenever Jamison Crowder (ankle) is ready to return from a lengthy absence. There's little upside to be found in the Washington passing attack, even for a Week 10 game at Tampa Bay. It doesn't help that the team's offensive line was decimated by injuries in the loss to Atlanta.