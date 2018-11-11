Redskins' Josh Doctson: Scores Washington's lone touchdown
Doctson caught all four of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 16-3 win over Tampa Bay.
Washington and Tampa Bay were engaged in a defensive slugfest up into the beginning of the fourth quarter when Doctson ran a drag in the back of the end zone and was spotted between three defenders by Alex Smith for a six-yard score. It was his second touchdown in as many games after going scoreless during his first six outings. With Paul Richardson (shoulder), who came into Sunday tied with Doctson for second on the team in targets, now out for the season, expect for Doctson to pick up the slack. Being the go-to target doesn't mean a whole lot in a conservative, grind-it-out Washington offense, but he should be counted on next Sunday against a Houston defense that figures to bottle-up Washington's rushing attack, but can be exploited in the air.
