Doctson (hip) caught four of five targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.

This was a strong performance from Doctson, especially considering his team trailed 40-0 through three quarters. The 84 receiving yards marked a season high, but Doctson will be hard-pressed to match that total against the Jaguars in Week 15. Josh Johnson will start that game under center for the Redskins after replacing an ineffective Mark Sanchez in this one.