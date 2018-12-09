Redskins' Josh Doctson: Season-high receiving total in loss
Doctson (hip) caught four of five targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.
This was a strong performance from Doctson, especially considering his team trailed 40-0 through three quarters. The 84 receiving yards marked a season high, but Doctson will be hard-pressed to match that total against the Jaguars in Week 15. Josh Johnson will start that game under center for the Redskins after replacing an ineffective Mark Sanchez in this one.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Active Week 14•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Questionable with hip injury•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Leads team through air•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Reaches double-digit targets•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Touchdown streak snapped at two•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Scores Washington's lone touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14