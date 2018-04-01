Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Doctson will have more opportunities to make plays on 50-50 throws this upcoming season, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Redskins reportedly were frustrated with Kirk Cousins at times last season, believing he should've been taking more chances throwing toward Doctson in tight coverage. The 2016 first-round pick didn't exactly make a strong case for himself with only 35 catches on 78 targets (44.9 percent), though he did score six times while producing 14.3 yards per reception in a full 16-game season. Gruden expects Doctson to take another step forward in Year 3 with Alex Smith now serving as his starting quarterback. Doctson's 6-foot-2 frame and 42-inch vertical jump should make him a nice fit alongside Jamison Crowder (5-foot-9, 177 pounds) and offseason acquisition Paul Richardson (6-foot, 183 pounds) in the three-wide formations that comprise most of Gruden's offense. Doctson is healthy at the moment, hoping to stay that way throughout the offseason program and spring/summer practices for the first time in his NFL career.