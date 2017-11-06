Doctson caught three of five pass attempts for 59 yards in Sunday's win 17-14 win over Seattle.

Doctson almost had a much bigger day as he was ruled down at the half-yard line after his 38-yard catch set up the game-winning score. The newly-minted starter was the third most-targeted pass catcher for the Redskins behind Vernon Davis (nine) and Chris Thompson (six). But with Davis injuring his hand and Jordan Reed and Jamison Crowder both still possibly nursing hamstring injuries, Doctson could be on tap for an even bigger role in Week 10's matchup with Minnesota.