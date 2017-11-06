Redskins' Josh Doctson: Sees season-high catch and yardage totals Sunday
Doctson caught three of five pass attempts for 59 yards in Sunday's win 17-14 win over Seattle.
Doctson almost had a much bigger day as he was ruled down at the half-yard line after his 38-yard catch set up the game-winning score. The newly-minted starter was the third most-targeted pass catcher for the Redskins behind Vernon Davis (nine) and Chris Thompson (six). But with Davis injuring his hand and Jordan Reed and Jamison Crowder both still possibly nursing hamstring injuries, Doctson could be on tap for an even bigger role in Week 10's matchup with Minnesota.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: One reception Sunday•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Expected to stick in starting role•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Three receptions in loss•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Prepping for larger role•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Touchdown in win•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...