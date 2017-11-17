Doctson, who played a season-high 69 offensive snaps and drew seven targets in the Redskins' Week 10 loss to the Vikings, could be in store for a similarly high workload in Sunday's game against the Saints, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Doctson displaced Terrelle Pryor as Washington's starting 'X' receiver Week 7 against Philadelphia, and though the second-year player isn't expected to lose that role, it nonetheless helps his case that Pryor is nursing a foot injury that will sideline him for the Week 11 matchup. In addition, the Redskins could be without two other depth wideouts in Ryan Grant (concussion) and Brian Quick (concussion), leaving the team with as few as three healthy receivers in the contest. Jamison Crowder, tight end Vernon Davis and running back Chris Thompson might still rank ahead of Doctson in the Redskins' passing tree, but the lack of alternatives beyond that might be enough to keep Doctson quite involved Sunday.