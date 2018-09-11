Doctson caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Cardinals.

Doctson played 70 of 79 offensive snaps, finishing well ahead of Paul Richardson (61) and Jamison Crowder (49) for the team lead among wide receivers. The playing time didn't translate into production, in part because Alex Smith only attempted 30 passes in a comfortable win. It also didn't help that Doctson spent part of the game matched up against Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. The 25-year-old wideout will face a more vulnerable secondary Week 2 against the Colts, though it could be another matchup that encourages Washington to pound the rock with Adrian Peterson.