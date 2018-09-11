Redskins' Josh Doctson: Shut down in desert
Doctson caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Cardinals.
Doctson played 70 of 79 offensive snaps, finishing well ahead of Paul Richardson (61) and Jamison Crowder (49) for the team lead among wide receivers. The playing time didn't translate into production, in part because Alex Smith only attempted 30 passes in a comfortable win. It also didn't help that Doctson spent part of the game matched up against Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. The 25-year-old wideout will face a more vulnerable secondary Week 2 against the Colts, though it could be another matchup that encourages Washington to pound the rock with Adrian Peterson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...
-
MNF Recap: Golladay in?
A couple of blowouts on Monday Night Football may not have made for great viewing, but Fantasy...