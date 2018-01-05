Redskins' Josh Doctson: Solid sophomore campaign
Doctson, who hauled in four of his 10 targets for 37 yards in Week 17's loss to the Giants, ended the season with 35 receptions for 502 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.
Perhaps the best stat for the second-year pro was the fact that he played in every single contest this season after only playing in two games his rookie year due to a torn Achilles. Although he wasn't as involved to start the year, Doctson emerged as a solid No. 2 option on the depth chart for the Redskins after Terrelle Pryor failed to live up to expectations. The 6-2 wideout provided the Redskins with a big target in the red zone, as his six touchdown receptions led the team.
