Redskins' Josh Doctson: Still in concussion protocol
Doctson (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Doctson resides in the NFL's in concussion protocol as of Wednesday, which clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. If he's not cleared for the contest, added Week 15 snaps would available for Maurice Harris and Michael Floyd.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Concussed during 84-yard outing•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Season-high receiving total in loss•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Active Week 14•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Questionable with hip injury•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Leads team through air•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Reaches double-digit targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...