Doctson hauled in three of five targets for 39 yards in Monday's loss to the Eagles.

Doctson has been relatively quiet all season but saw a season-high 54 offensive snaps (84.4%) on Monday night, just a few days after head coach Jay Gruden made clear his goal of getting the wideout more into the fold. With Terrelle Pryor fading in Washington's offensive gameplans, Doctson could see his targets continue to climb in the coming weeks - which is something to definitely keep an eye on in deeper fantasy leagues.