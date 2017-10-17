Play

Doctson recorded one reception for 11 yards and a score in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Doctson scored his second touchdown of the season on Sunday but he has yet to register over two catches in a single contest. The second-year pro is capable of being a big-play option in the red zone but his lack of targets will limit his fantasy value.

