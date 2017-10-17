Redskins' Josh Doctson: Touchdown in win
Doctson recorded one reception for 11 yards and a score in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Doctson scored his second touchdown of the season on Sunday but he has yet to register over two catches in a single contest. The second-year pro is capable of being a big-play option in the red zone but his lack of targets will limit his fantasy value.
More News
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...