Redskins' Josh Doctson: Touchdown streak snapped at two
Doctson turned seven targets into three catches for 32 yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to Houston.
Doctson has three or more catches in each of his last eight games, but he's yet to eclipse the 50-yard mark in a game this season. This performance snapped a two-game touchdown streak, but those were Doctson's only two scores of the season, so starting another streak against the Cowboys in Week 12 won't be easy. Doctson's outlook also took a major hit in this one when quarterback Alex Smith broke his leg, leaving backup Colt McCoy in charge of the offense.
