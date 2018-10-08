Doctson (heel) is walking around without a protective boot or a noticeable limp Monday afternoon, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Listed as a non-participant throughout the week of practice, Doctson is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Saints. His ability to walk around unencumbered doesn't mean he'll be able to play, but it's at least a good sign that he'll give it a shot during pregame warmups. Maurice Harris will step in as the No. 3 receiver if Doctson is held out.

