Doctson (hamstring) will not play in the Redskins' preseason opener Thursday against the Ravens.

Doctson underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a "slight pull" of his hamstring, so his removal from Thursday's game comes as no surprise. With Jamison Crowder (hamstring) out as well, Terrelle Pryor and Brian Quick will likely serve as Kirk Cousins' top two options at wide receiver.

