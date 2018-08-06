Harvey-Clemons is considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

It's unclear exactly when Harvey-Clemons suffered the hamstring injury or how severe it is, but he will continue to be evaluated on a day-by-day basis. The linebacker played a reserve role in Washington last season and is line to do the same in 2018 should he make the final cut.

