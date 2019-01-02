Harvey-Clemons had 21 tackles (17 solo) and one sack in 16 games during the 2018 season.

Harvey-Clemons only played 196 defensive snaps, getting most of his playing time on passing downs and special teams (295 snaps). The 2017 seventh-round pick could compete for a larger role in 2019, but Shaun Dion Hamilton looks like the stronger candidate to replace potential cap casualty Zach Brown at inside linebacker.