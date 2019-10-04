Play

Harvey-Clemons was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots with a hamstring injury, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Harvey-Clemons did not see the practice field this week so his absence for Sunday isn't overly surprising. The 25-year-old has exclusively played special teams this season so the Washington defense is unlikely to be impacted.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories