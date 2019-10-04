Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Out with hamstring injury
Harvey-Clemons was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots with a hamstring injury, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Harvey-Clemons did not see the practice field this week so his absence for Sunday isn't overly surprising. The 25-year-old has exclusively played special teams this season so the Washington defense is unlikely to be impacted.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Mostly plays special teams•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Records tackle for loss Friday•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Left off injury report•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...