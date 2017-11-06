Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Questionable to return to Sunday's game
Harvey-Clemons suffered a back injury during Sunday's game against the Seahawks and is questionable to return.
Harvey-Clemons provides depth for the Redskins on defense. If he is indeed out for the remainder of the game, Martrell Speight is in line to back up Will Compton and Zach Brown at inside linebacker.
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...