Harvey-Clemons (hamstring) made three tackles -- one for a loss -- in Friday's 29-17 preseason loss to the Broncos.

The 24-year-old has been limited in camp with a hamstring condition, but he's good to go now. Expect Harvey-Clemons to log a decent workload in Thursday's preseason finale against the Ravens, as most of the starters will be sitting.

