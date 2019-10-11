Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Will miss Week 6
Harvey-Clemons (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The special-teamer will miss another game with his hamstring injury. Harvey-Clemons will hope to heal up in time to face the 49ers in Week 7, but that's far from a sure thing considering he was unable to practice all week.
