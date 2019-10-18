Play

Harvey-Clemons (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Harvey-Clemons will miss his third straight game due to the hamstring injury. The 25-year-old has exclusively played special teams this season, so the Redskins' defense is unlikely to be impacted by his absence.

