Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Won't play Sunday
Harvey-Clemons (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Harvey-Clemons will miss his third straight game due to the hamstring injury. The 25-year-old has exclusively played special teams this season, so the Redskins' defense is unlikely to be impacted by his absence.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Will miss Week 6•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Out with hamstring injury•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Mostly plays special teams•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Records tackle for loss Friday•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Left off injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 QB Preview: Start Dak/Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 7, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
The Dolphins and their historically inept defense offer a dream matchup for three primed Buffalo...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...