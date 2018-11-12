Redskins' Josh Holsey: Activated off NFI list
Holsey (foot) was been activated from the non-football injury list Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Holsey was initially placed on the NFI list at the beginning of training camp, but finally appears to be nearing a full recovery from his lingering foot injury. Expect clarification on the second-year pro's health when he returns to practice this week. Whenever Holsey is able to return to the field he'll serve a depth role in Washington's secondary.
