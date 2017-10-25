Holsey (chest) was not present on the Redskins' injury report Wednesday.

Holsey briefly exited Monday night's loss to the Redskins with a chest contusion, but appears fully healthy at this point. Washington's secondary continues to battle injuries with Josh Norman (ribs), Deshazor Everett (hamstring) and Stefan McClure (hamstring) all limited on Wednesday, which could lead to an increased snap count against the Cowboys on Sunday if the injuries persist.