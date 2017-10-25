Redskins' Josh Holsey: Not on injury report
Holsey (chest) was not present on the Redskins' injury report Wednesday.
Holsey briefly exited Monday night's loss to the Redskins with a chest contusion, but appears fully healthy at this point. Washington's secondary continues to battle injuries with Josh Norman (ribs), Deshazor Everett (hamstring) and Stefan McClure (hamstring) all limited on Wednesday, which could lead to an increased snap count against the Cowboys on Sunday if the injuries persist.
More News
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...