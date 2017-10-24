Redskins' Josh Holsey: Returns from chest contusion
Holsey suffered a chest contusion in the first half of Monday's 34-24 loss to the Eagles, but was able to reenter the contest after halftime, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holsey, a depth contributor in the secondary, was making just his second appearance of the season with the Redskins. It looks like he's avoided a serious injury and should be ready to go for the Redskins' Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys.
