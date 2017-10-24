Redskins' Josh Holsey: Suffers chest injury
Holsey suffered a chest injury during Monday's game against the Eagles and is questionable to return, Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports.
Holsey's absence further depletes Washington's depth at cornerback. Only Bashaud Breeland, Kendall Fuller and Quinton Dunbar are left standing.
