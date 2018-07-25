Redskins' Josh Holsey: Unavailable for start of training camp
Holsey (foot) won't be available for the start of training camp, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.
It sounds like Holsey was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time considering his injury came as a result of a table falling on his foot. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Holsey will be sidelined for long. When healthy, the 2017 seventh-rounder will continue to build on an impressive rookie season in which he appeared in 12 games.
